Should You Buy or Rent A Textbook?

Confused about whether you should buy a book or rent it? If you do not have a nearby rental service, simply go online. There are several very good websites with top-notch services, available on the internet.

Expenses for schools are increasing day by day. Therefore, you must try to save up wherever you can. This will leave you with savings for other purposes and also help you stay away from loans and debts. This is why renting a textbook is always more beneficial. If you have the necessary funds, you can buy them but there are a host of advantages of renting. Read on to find all about them!

Contrary to popular belief, renting books is very easy. There are several online platforms from where you can get any book of your choice with just a few clicks. These include Chegg, Amazon, and Udemy. What’s more, they also have great discounts! For example, at Chegg, you can get up to 90% off! There are also many Chegg coupons like the one that gets you a 30% discount or Chegg free trial coupons.

Advantages of Renting a Textbook

Cheap

One of the greatest advantages of renting a textbook is that it will cost you way less than buying a brand-new one. You can look through various rentals to find the cheapest one. Do not think they are in tatters just because they are cheap. The books are usually in good and readable condition. You can look through Chegg and Amazon to look for the most inexpensive options. They also offer many discounts so you can grab some extra savings.

A Host of Options

Often, we run into trouble while looking for a particular edition of a book. If it is too old, it is usually not available with most sellers. Many books also tend to go out of print. However, with textbook rentals, you can solve this problem! There are often rare and old editions up for rent on sites. Amazon, Udemy, Chegg, and many more sites have a range of textbooks available for rent. You always get one or two people who have brought them back in their days. This also helps you save up because even second-hand old editions cost more if they are up for purchase.

You Won’t Lose Money

Usually, when the year is over, your textbooks lie around collecting dust. You can try and sell them but it might be difficult. People are always less inclined to buy old editions because they may lose relevance. Even if you do manage to sell them, it will most probably be at a loss. This is why it is better to rent a relevant textbook. That way you do not have to worry about losing all the money you had invested in them. You can simply return it once you have completed your semester.

Eco-Friendly

Make your habits environment friendly and sustainable! If every person starts buying new books every year, there is going to be a huge influx in demand. This, in turn, is going to lead to more books being printed. Not only is this an increase in the amount of paper being used, but also more electricity, water, and even chemicals are going to be used. This is harmful to our resources and the environment.

Saves Time and Space

Worried about spending hours browsing through libraries and bookstores? With online rental services, you can browse through a large selection with just a few clicks. You can do this in between classes or just before your power nap! It will save you all the extra time you might have to put in to look through shops and libraries for the perfect place where you can get the book at an affordable price.

Nowadays, coupons and codes have made life a whole lot easier for students. Not only is renting a textbook cheaper but with coupons, you save even more. Keep a lookout for them.