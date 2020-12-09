Secrets and Mysticism of Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a common symbol in American popular culture with never-ending nightlife, extravagant entertainment, and casino life. In fact, Las Vegas is a symbol of the gambling business.

Las Vegas has its own immersive vibe that online casinos with free online pokies bonuses will never be able to convey. Despite the city’s ambiance, it knows how to keep its secrets. After all, everyone knows: what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. As Nevada’s source of economic stability, Las Vegas’ entertainment hub has come a long way from being a little no man’s land to a bustling metropolis. Everyone who comes here already knows the city’s hotspots and glamorous Vegas life, which sweeps them off their feet.

But if we dig deeper, then we’ll find plenty of gems and secrets in the city’s cobbled alleys and dark corners. Mysticism is a part of Las Vegas and weaves through the city’s roots. The locals take Chakras, meditation, mystic groups, and similar activities very seriously as they believe such forces to feed your soul and strengthen your divinity.

Kiel Ranch

What better way to start this list if not with Kiel Ranch? Kiel Ranch is a place with a mysterious, dark, and ugly history of crime and violence. A series of tragic events took place at Kiel Ranch back in the 1870s. These events led to the place shutting down, and the city’s authorities barred people from entering the premises. Now, the city has reopened it as a tourist spot for exploration.

St. Valentine’s Day Massacre Wall

You might have already figured what this hidden place has in store for you. Being the center of entertainment and luxury doesn’t give Vegas the luxury to pass on unfortunate events. The city has experienced tragedies incurring violence, and the St. Valentine’s Day massacre represents that part of Vegas’ history. Bullet dents and ever-red blood stains cover the walls of the place to help viewers imagine the horrors of that time more vividly.

Akhob

If you consider yourself an art enthusiast who is always searching for rare talent, visiting Akhob can quench your thirst for unconventional art. Hiding behind the razzle-dazzle of a grand hotel, Akhob is a color immersion light show. The show starts with two light circles that slowly engulf the room, and more light rotations create an environment of peace and tranquility. Those who have visited the place speak highly of its effect on their mind. They also mention how it helped them connect with their “inner battles.”

If the city’s conventional wonders and glamour don’t impress you, trying the unconventional might satiate your thirst and help you connect with the city on a deeper and more spiritual level.