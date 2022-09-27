Secondhand Shopping Is Booming: Here’s How Much You Can Save (Video)

“Resale continues to provide value in these uncertain times,” said Brett Heffes, CEO of Winmark , the franchisor of stores like Plato’s Closet, Once Upon a Child and Play It Again Sports.

So called recommerce grew nearly 15% in 2021 — twice as fast as the broader retail market and notching the highest rate of growth in history for the industry, according to a 2022 recommerce report by OfferUp.

While dominated by clothing resale, 82% of Americans, or 272 million people, buy or sell pre-owned products, OfferUp found, including electronics, furniture, home goods and sporting equipment, as well as apparel.