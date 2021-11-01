Home Weather Florida Is Seasonably Sunny Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  A stray shower is possible near the Atlantic coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze.  Look for a stray east coast shower and a moderate rip current risk along the Palm Beach County coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature good sun with a few east coast showers at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as humidity returns in advance of a front.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast includes clouds, showers, and some sun as that front inches closer.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Subtropical Storm Wanda is battling wind shear as it gets ready to turn to the northeast.  At 5 am, Wanda was located near 34.5 North, 39.9 West, and was moving southeast at 7 miles per hour in the open Atlantic.  Maximum sustained winds were holding steady at 50 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the low in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression as it approaches an area of strong upper-level winds that will limit development.

