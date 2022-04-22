Saturday Will Be Breezy With East Coast Showers And Storms

Saturday features very breezy conditions around South Florida. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and a few storms in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring good sun with some showers on a strong breeze to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies, a brisk breeze, and the chance of a stray storm, Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will begin with plenty of sun, but look for clouds and a few storms on a building breeze during the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday features good sun in the morning with increasing clouds and possibly a storm in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with clouds at times and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.