Saturday Showers And Storms Around Florida

Saturday features periods of showers and storms alternating with a mix of sun and clouds. Heavy rain is possible, as is localized flooding in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place along the Atlantic coast through Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain is again possible. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Memorial Day will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will be back, especially during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for another day of showers and storms alternating with periods of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.