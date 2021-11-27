Saturday Florida Will Have Lots Of Sun

Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a gentle but cool breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a cool breeze as a weak front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows in the 50s. Then the day will feature lots of sun and a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.