Saturday Florida Will Have Lots Of Sun

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and a gentle but cool breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be another day with plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and a cool breeze as a weak front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows in the 50s.  Then the day will feature lots of sun and a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, followed by lots of sun.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

