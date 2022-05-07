Saturday Florida Will Be Breezy And Hot

Saturday features good sun, clouds on a strong breeze, and a few showers and storms in spots, especially during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring lots of sun, breezy conditions, and some afternoon showers and storms, mainly in the east coast metro area. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny and breezy as a weak front moves through. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a gusty breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Look for a few clouds and showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.