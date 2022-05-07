Home Weather Saturday Florida Will Be Breezy And Hot

Saturday Florida Will Be Breezy And Hot

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features good sun, clouds on a strong breeze, and a few showers and storms in spots, especially during the afternoon.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring lots of sun, breezy conditions, and some afternoon showers and storms, mainly in the east coast metro area.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will be sunny and breezy as a weak front moves through.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a gusty breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Look for a few clouds and showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

