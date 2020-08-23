Ride With Us For Some Quick Takes On The VW Atlas Cross Sport

The all-new 5-seater Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport takes the winning formula of the 7-seater Atlas—ample interior space, plus a host of comfort and technology features at an attractive price—and adds bolder design, as well as advanced connectivity and new driver-assistance features.

Assembled in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Atlas Cross Sport combines hallmark Volkswagen driving dynamics and attention to detail, setting it apart from the competition.

“This is the boldest SUV in the Volkswagen stable,” said Scott Keogh, CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Pairing high design with the distinctive driving dynamics and value the brand is known for, the Atlas Cross Sport allows you to show up without showing off.”

The Atlas Cross Sport hosts the latest driver assistance technologies offered by Volkswagen. The next-generation Car-Net® telematics system is fitted as standard, with five years of Remote Access services at no additional charge, and in-car Wi-Fi capability is offered across the lineup when you subscribe to a data plan. Additionally, Traffic Jam Assist and Dynamic Road Sign Display are available for the first time on a U.S. Volkswagen model.

Two powerful engines are offered, the 235 horsepower 2.0-liter TSI® inline-four cylinder (achieved with premium fuel), and a 276 horsepower 3.6-liter VR6®. Every Atlas Cross Sport features an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission and can be optioned with Volkswagen 4Motion® all-wheel drive.

As the newest member of the Volkswagen SUV lineup, the midsize Atlas Cross Sport offers flexible passenger and cargo volume, as well as everyday usability and utility. The Atlas Cross Sport is available in eight trim levels—S, SE, SE w/ Technology, SE w/ Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium and SEL Premium R-Line.

Exterior

Engineered from Volkswagen’s award-winning Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture, the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport builds on the latest Volkswagen design DNA to create a bold new look in the 5-seater SUV segment.

The Atlas Cross Sport has a modern design that starts with the classic proportions and clean lines of the Atlas 7-seater and sharpens the angles, trimming visual mass to create a more striking silhouette.

Featuring a lower roofline than Atlas and a dramatically angled rear hatch, the Atlas Cross Sport sits 195.5 inches long, 78.4 inches wide, and 67.8 inches high, giving it an athletic stance slightly shorter in length (5.2 inches), and height (2.2 inches lower) than the 2021 Atlas. Despite its size, the Atlas Cross Sport still offers a low coefficient of drag of 0.34.

Atlas Cross Sport wears an upscale three-bar chrome grille with a new light signature as well as an aggressively styled front bumper.

All Atlas Cross Sport models feature full LED exterior lighting, including low beams, high beams, turn signal indicators, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), side marker lights, and taillights. SEL and SEL Premium models add standard 900-lumen LED headlights with Volkswagen’s Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS). Automatic headlamps and rain-sensing windshield wipers are standard across the lineup.

Overhead, silver roof rails are standard, and a large panoramic sunroof measuring about 4.5 feet by 3 feet, with a two-part glass opening system and powered sunshade, is available on SE w/ Technology models and standard on SEL and SEL Premium models.