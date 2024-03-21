Rico Petrocelli Wants To Be Broward GOP Chair…Again

The celebration over Donald Trump’s victory barely ended when Broward Republicans started squabbling over who will be the next local party chair.

Former chair Rico Petrocelli wants his old job back, according to several GOP sources.

There is a problem. Activist Bob Sutton is sitting firmly in GOP chair’s seat.

If Petrocelli goes through with his plans to challenge Sutton, it will trigger an inner-party brawl.

Petrocelli could not be reached for comment.

Petrocelli held the chairman’s job for roughly 12 weeks before resigning in early 2013 over “irreconcilable differences” with other GOP directors.

The election by Broward Republican Party precinct committee members for the chair will be in December. GOP chairs serve two-year terms.

Incoming Broward state committeeman Richard DeNapoli, another former local GOP chair, has a record of supporting winners in internal party elections. He hasn’t decided yet whether to back Petrocelli or Sutton.

