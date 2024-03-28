RFK Jr.’s VP Selection Triggers Campaign To Get On The Ballot In Florida

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has selected tech attorney, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan to be his running mate in his bid for an independent candidacy for the White House. The announcement was made in Oakland, California on Tuesday, where Shanahan resides.

She said in her speech that she holds two political convictions – to serve peace, and to help those in poverty. Like Kennedy Jr., she said she has left the Democratic Party because “it has lost its way.”

“There is only one anti-war candidate today, one peace candidate, and you won’t find him in the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. He is an independent. He is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” she said.

As the Phoenix reported earlier this month, Kennedy’s selection of a running-mate will now allow him to begin the hard work of attempting to get on the November presidential ballot in Florida.

His campaign announced Tuesday that it has already been actively collecting signatures in 17 states and will begin gathering this week in 19 additional states, including the Sunshine State.