RFK Jr.’s VP Selection Triggers Campaign To Get On The Ballot In Florida

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has selected tech attorney, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan to be his running mate in his bid for an independent candidacy for the White House. The announcement was made in Oakland, California on Tuesday, where Shanahan resides.
She said in her speech that she holds two political convictions – to serve peace, and to help those in poverty. Like Kennedy Jr., she said she has left the Democratic Party because “it has lost its way.”
“There is only one anti-war candidate today, one peace candidate, and you won’t find him in the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. He is an independent. He is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” she said.
As the Phoenix reported earlier this month, Kennedy’s selection of a running-mate will now allow him to begin the hard work of attempting to get on the November presidential ballot in Florida.
His campaign announced Tuesday that it has already been actively collecting signatures in 17 states and will begin gathering this week in 19 additional states, including the Sunshine State.
The Kennedy campaign will need to collect more than 145,000 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot here in Florida, according to the state’s Federal Qualifying Handbook. State election law says that a separate petition from each county for which the signatures were solicited shall be submitted to the supervisors of the election of the respective county no later than noon on July 15.
Kennedy Jr. left the Democratic Party last October and declared his candidacy as an independent candidate. His campaign platform includes a mixture of different stances, including opposing vaccines.
A Harvard/Harris poll released on Monday showed Kennedy in third place behind Trump and President Biden with 15% support. Trump led with 41%, and Biden was second with 37%.
