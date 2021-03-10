Review of Jimi Hendrix Slot

NetEnt offers a wide range of extremely popular online slot games, and their offerings just seem to be getting bigger, better, and bolder every time they come out with something new.

They are the ones responsible for the Jimi Hendrix online slot which is famed for the number of free spins and high payouts it can give a player. And with an RTP of 97 percent, even if you’re not a fan of Jimi himself, you’ll soon be a fan of this slot based on his music.

Jimi Hendrix is seen today as a rock legend. He died in 1970 at the tender age of 27 and was only actually active for four years before that, but his short life and short music career had a lot packed into it.

He has been called the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and so is, therefore, perhaps, deserving of a slot machine dedicated to him.

The Visuals

The visuals of the Jimi Hendrix online slot game are fantastic, as would be expected with anything coming from NetEnt. It brings to mind the 1960s when Hendrix was at a high peak, and you might even feel you are visiting Woodstock, the iconic music festival of the time. This is helped by the audio for the game, which is made up of Crosstown Traffic, Little Wing, and Purple Haze, some of Hendrix’s most popular tunes.

The Gameplay

Jimi Hendrix has 20 pay lines across five reels which is not overly exciting – it actually offers fewer pay lines than many other traditional slot games. However, it also boasts six different bonus games and it is these that cause the tension to ramp up and the excitement to mount. Two of the games are triggered at random times within the gameplay, making it even more of an adventure to play.

Placing a bet is a simple process. Start with as little as $0.20 and go up as far as $200 per spin. Within each bet, there are 10 different levels, and the range of the coins you can use is between 0.01 and 1. Depending on how much you wager, your potential winnings will come in relative to that as every in a slot game, unless you manage to hit the jackpot which awards multiple coins no matter what the initial stake may have been.

The Symbols

The symbols are what you might expect considering this is a Jimi Hendrix-themed slot. You’ll find red guitars (to be precise, it’s the Stratocaster that Hendrix was famous for playing) as well as the man himself in caricature form. To complete the picture of the swinging 60s, you’ll also see peace symbols, hearts, and flowers. Flower Power rules.

Bonus Games

The first bonus you might find is Purple Haze. When the Purple Haze symbol is found in the first row Hendrix pops up and sends out his own purple haze, spraying all the other symbols around him. This will turn any 10s, Jacks, Queens, Aces, or Kings into wild symbols and this, of course, can mean that some big payouts are coming. A losing line can immediately turn into a healthy profit when Purple Haze is around.

Another bonus feature is the Stratocaster. When this red guitar is found four or more times on the screen a re-spin feature begins. The extra spins grow in number every time another Stratocaster arrives on the reels, and this will increase the potential for winning substantially.

It wouldn’t be a Jimi Hendrix online slot game without Jimi himself being important, and he is, particularly when it comes to the bonuses. If you land three Hendrix symbols in reels three, four, and five, you automatically enter the feature known as Pick and Click. The action of this game is focused around stacks of speakers and amps and the player has to choose spots located on these animated items. Pick the right thing and you will be rewarded with free spins (there are three different sets of free spins that you can get, given out at random).

When you are given these free spins, you’ll have options. There will be symbols relating to some of Hendrix’s most well-known songs. If you pick the Crosstown Traffic symbols you’ll get six free spins and along with changing wild reels. Purple Haze gives you anything from six to 12 free spins and the 10s, Jacks, Queens, Kings, and Aces all become wild. Little Wing will also give you between six and 12 free spins as well as between three and five wild overlays that randomly pop up on the reels. This much random gameplay is exciting and can make for some lucky winners indeed.

The Jimi Hendrix slot won’t appeal to everyone. Those who love Hendrix’s music will be drawn to it, and those who enjoy bonus games will want to try their hand at being lucky. However, if you are the kind of player who likes to keep things simple and prefers fun gameplay rather than possibly distracting extra features that take you away from the main action, you might want to look elsewhere for your fun.

Having said that, you might be missing out on something extra special. That’s because this game seems to pay out high and well. Just after it was launched in 2016, for example, there were two six-figure jackpot winners in under two weeks. One of those winners did it with just a $5 initial stake. And it has kept paying out consistently ever since.

If you’re really in it to win it, then don’t ignore Jimi Hendrix and his psychedelic-looking slot game.