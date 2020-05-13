Research Reveals The Top Ways Americans Cope With Stress During The Coronavirus Pandemic (Video)

Over three-quarters of Americans say the COVID-19 outbreak has increased their stress and anxiety, according to new research.

The survey asked respondents about their stress levels due to the Coronavirus pandemic and found 27% are turning to the bedroom to reduce their stress.

Aside from increased sex lives, 37% of those surveyed are turning to meditation to remain at peace during this time of uncertainty.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CBDistillery, the survey also found that 32% of respondents are winding down at the end of their days with an adult beverage or playing games to pass the time.

Global pandemic aside, the survey found that respondents feel they’re being their best selves only 13 days a month. Perhaps to combat these blasé days, 72% of respondents said they live a healthier and more holistic lifestyle than they did five years ago.

Approximately three quarters of those surveyed also shared that they prefer to use natural remedies to ensure they live a healthy and balanced life.

In terms of cannabis products, like CBD, 74% of those polled said they’ve become more open-minded about these as they’ve gotten older.

Despite this increased awareness, respondents are lacking knowledge about CBD – as 47% could not properly identify the definition of the compound.

Of the 55% of respondents who have tried CBD, over half said their influences to try the compound were trouble sleeping and mild anxiety.

A whopping 87% of those surveyed who have used CBD were in agreement that more people should know the potential benefits of CBD and cannabis products.

And perhaps in order to spread the word, 45% of these same respondents shared they’ve had to explain to a friend that CBD is not psychoactive and will not “get you high.”

After their friends, 43% have had to have this talk with their parents and 35% have briefed their grandparents about this misconception.

The survey also asked those who do not use CBD about their opinions around the compound.

The top reason these respondents said they haven’t used CBD is that they don’t believe in the benefits (37%) and they don’t want to be intoxicated, or feel high (34%).

“The discussion around CBD needs to evolve as more studies and research become available,” said Chris Van Dusen, CGO for Balanced Health Botanicals. “Education starts with the brands selling the products. Companies need to stick to what we actually know, which is how CBD is the most abundant of the 113-plus potentially beneficial cannabinoids found in the plant cannabis sativa L. By talking about these facts and directing the focus on consumer education for what to look for when purchasing CBD products, we can hopefully stop the spread of false information that will skew the public’s perception.”

Yet despite these uneasy feelings, 47% of respondents who haven’t used a CBD product said they were likely to do so in the future, but only 14% said they were “very” likely to do so.

“CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid shown to have significant health and wellness potential,” said Chase Terwilliger, CEO for Balanced Health Botanicals. “Research shows that CBD interacts with your endocannabinoid system, a complex system of neurotransmitters and receptors that regulates nearly every essential function in your body, and helps regulate the processes of homeostasis. I encourage all consumers to do their own research and consult with their physician about the benefits of CBD.”

TOP 10 WAYS AMERICANS ARE COPING WITH COVID-19

1. Exercise 52%

2. Watch TV 42%

3. Sleep 38%

4. Meditate 37%

5. Have a beer, cocktail or glass of wine at the end of the day 32%

6. Play games 32%

7. Call or text family and friends 30%

8. Closely follow my prescription medications 27%

9. Have sex 27%

10. Use CBD 25%

TOP 5 INFLUENCES TO TRY CBD

1. Trouble sleeping 54%

2. Mild anxiety 53%

3. Mild pain management 52%

4. Managing joint pain 43%

5. Overall wellness improvement 32%

TOP 5 REASONS WHY PEOPLE HAVEN’T TRIED CBD

1. They don’t believe in the benefits of CBD 37%

2. They don’t want to be intoxicated/feel high 34%

3. They don’t understand the difference between CBD and marijuana 28%

4. They don’t understand where they can buy high-quality CBD products 24%

5. They worry they’ll become addicted to CBD 23%