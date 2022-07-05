Research Revealed 5% Of People Over 45 Are Locking Lips At Least 31 Times A Week!

There are as many types of a kiss as there are people to pucker up, and who doesn’t love a good kiss? Whether it’s a quick friendly peck on the cheek between friends, or a long, passionate tongue-lashing between new partners, International Kissing Day celebrates this most enjoyable of activities and the part it plays in cultures throughout the world. If you haven’t shown your partner just how much you enjoy them, maybe International Kissing Day is your chance to remind them with a toe-curling kiss!

International Kissing Day was established in 2006 to focus on the kissing that takes place between lovers, and to celebrate the place it holds in our society.

One of the most surprising things about this holiday is the research that revealed that 5% of people over the age of 45 are locking lips at least 31 times a week!

A kiss isn’t only romantic – it’s a sign of affection that reminds people that you care. 40% of people say that their television screen is their main companion, so a kiss is more necessary than ever.

Weirdly, and wonderfully, kissing can burn up to 6.4 calories per minute.

A Hershey’s kiss contains 26 calories, which takes five minutes of walking–or about four minutes of kissing–to burn off.

The longest kiss ever . Over the course of three days in 2013, a Thai couple locked lips for 58 hours, 35 minutes, and 58 seconds, to be exact. Ekkachai Tiranarat and Laksana Tiranarat started kissing on February 12 in Pattaya, Thailand, and didn’t stop until Valentine’s Day. The smoochfest took place at an event hosted by Ripley’s Believe It or Not and was recorded by the Guinness World Records. The title was a prize in itself, but the two diamond rings they also walked away with were probably a welcome bonus.

The longest on-screen kiss ever. Slightly less time-consuming was the record for longest movie kiss ever recorded, the 3-minute-and-24-second liplock between two ladies in the 2010 movie Elena Undone. They broke the record previously set in 1941 in the film You're in the Army Now, which lasted 3 minutes and 6 seconds.

Approximately two-thirds of people tip their head to the right when they kiss. Some scholars speculate this preference starts in the womb

Are police actually handing out citations in Iowa or Indiana to men with mustaches kissing women in public? Probably not. But that law is on the books in those states.

So is the law against men in Colorado kissing a woman while she is sleeping or kissing her at all on a Sunday.

And in Florida, kissing your wife’s breast is a no-no.

The science of kissing is called philematology.

Fear of kissing is a legitimate phobia known as philemaphobia (philema is the Greek word for kissing).

“Basorexia” means an overwhelming desire to kiss.

The term “French kiss” came into the English language around 1923 as a slur on the French culture which was thought to be overly concerned with sex. In France, it’s called a tongue kiss or soul kiss because if done right, it feels as if two souls are merging. In fact, several ancient cultures thought that mouth-to-mouth kissing mingled two lovers’ souls

“Kiss” is from the Old English cyssan from the proto-Germanic kussijanan or kuss, which is probably based on the sound kissing can make.

The insulting slang “kiss my ass” dates back at least to 1705.

The most important muscle in kissing is the orbicularis oris, also known as the kissing muscle, which allows the lips to “pucker.”

French kissing involves 34 facial muscles. A pucker kiss involves only two.

It is possible for a woman to reach an orgasm through kissing

The Kama (desire) Sutra (type of verse) lists over 30 types of kisses, such as “fighting of the tongue.”

The lips of both men and women resemble the lips of the vagina.

Kissing at the conclusion of a wedding ceremony can be traced to ancient Roman tradition where a kiss was used to sign contracts.

Polls consistently list the kiss between Ingrid Bergman and Cary Grant in the 1946 film Notorious as one of the sexiest kisses in cinematic history. Because the Hays Code allowed on-screen kisses to last only a few seconds, Alfred Hitchcock directed Bergman and Grant to repeatedly kiss briefly while Grant was answering a telephone call. The kiss seems to go on and on but was never longer than a few seconds.

The average person spends at least two weeks of their life kissing.

Kissing someone for the first time causes you to experience an increase in your dopamine level.

Kissing someone makes your heart beat faster and pumps more oxygen to your brain.

Kissing causes your pupil to dilate, which is why you mostly tend to close your eyes when locking lips.

According to a study in the Journal of Forensic Dental Sciences, kisses are like snowflakes. Each lip print is different and unique. In theory, kiss prints can be used in court as identification and evidence by the police.

Daily Kisses Can Keep Your Teeth Healthy. Human saliva has a lot of minerals in it, and thus might have antibacterial properties. When we kiss, we release more saliva, which can help wash away the plaque on our teeth. This helps prevent tooth decay and keep the teeth healthy.

Today, an average kiss lasts more than 12 seconds. In the 1980s, couples came up for air sooner than that: back then an average kiss lasted a mere 5.5 seconds.

Smooching is great for road safety, too. Researchers found that people who hit the road freshly kissed are much less aggressive. They say that results in fewer accidents. But kissing while driving is not a good idea – please keep an eye on traffic!

A great deal of swapping goes on in a kiss: 60 milligrams of water, 0.5 milligrams of protein, 0.15 milligrams of gland secretion, 0.4 milligrams of salt and up to 22,000 bacteria.

The history of “X” behind XOXO traces back to the Middle Ages. We use “XOXO” as an affectionate afterthought to our signature all the time in cards and love letters, but not many people know its origin story. Historians trace it back to the Middle Ages when most people couldn’t read or write. The peasants used to mark “X” as a stand-in signature and then kissed the document as an added gesture of sincerity.

A British study commissioned by eHarmony to release with The Rose Project tracked the number of dates, breakups, and one-night stands it takes for men and women to find lasting love — and kisses weren’t left out of the equation. It determined that it takes 15 kisses for women and 16 for men.

