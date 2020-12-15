Wondering how to record a Google Hangouts Meet Video? Struggling to find reliable transcription software? Do not worry.

This article will answer all your questions related to the transcription of Google Hangouts Meet Videos. So, read along and discover the answers.

What is Google Hangouts Meet?

A large part of the world has been using online tools and resources to make their work from home convenient and easy. Many innovative services and tools are being launched in the market so that remote employees can work comfortably. Google Hangouts Meet is one of the most preferred online tools that companies have started using.

Google Hangouts Meet is an online platform for video conferencing. It enables you to connect with your friends or co-workers. It lets the participants see each other, speak with one another, and even share media among themselves. It has contributed remarkably to real-time communication.

The best part about this platform is that it can be used from anywhere, anytime. You only need to have a computer or a laptop and a reliable internet connection.

What do you need to transcribe a Google Hangouts Meet Video into text?

Are you looking for the best software that can do the job of transcribing from audio to text? Audext.com can smoothly transcribe audio to text. It offers excellent transcription services and that too, at affordable prices.

The software supports various audio formats, making it a must-have software for transcription. Be it .mp3, .mp4 or .wav file, the advanced AI algorithms of this software can convert all of them into simple, readable texts. It also offers you the option of downloading the transcribed text in your preferred format. To transcribe an audio file of 60 minutes, Audext will require about 7 minutes.

What are the steps to record and transcribe a Google Hangouts Meet Video using Audext.com?

To be able to use Audext for transcription, you need to record a Google Hangouts Meet Video. Remember that you will be able to record the conference only if you organize it.

The process of recording is very easy. Simply follow these steps and your meeting will be recorded:

At first, open Google Meet in your browser to start the meeting.

Next, click on “More”.

Then, choose “Record Meeting”, available in the drop-down menu.

Your meeting will start getting recorded.

If you wish to stop the recording, you have to do the following:

Click on the option “More”.

Now, select “Stop Recording”, available in the drop-down menu.

You can save the file of the meeting on your Google Drive. The process of saving the file requires some time, depending on the size of the recording. So, wait for a few moments before it becomes available.

If you want to download the file, perform these steps:

Click on the file and choose “More”.

Then choose ”Download” available in the drop-down menu.

How to transcribe Google Hangouts Meet Video?

It is very easy to transcribe the meeting recording using Audext. Just follow these steps:

First, you need to log into your Audext account.

If you do not have an account, sign up on the platform.

Visit your dashboard.

Upload the meeting recording and click on “Submit”.

The audio stream will be sent to the cloud editor.

The transcription will get downloaded.

Access the transcription and go through it to make any changes.

Extract the final file in the format of your choice.

In which cases can Audext.com be used?

People who struggle with writing can use their smartphones to record voice messages. Then, they can upload the files to Audext.com for transcription.

Audext also helps psychiatrists and psychologists to transcribe the interview of their patients for convenience in treatment.

Many business persons and entrepreneurs use Audext to get their important meetings transcribed with perfect accuracy.

Researchers and students can also use Audext to convert their class lectures into simple texts that they can read and understand easily.

Journalists and news reporters often use Audext to get their press conferences and interviews transcribed in no time.

Podcasters can also use Audext to secure more attention from the audience.