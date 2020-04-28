Reasons To Choose A Surgery Center Over A Hospital

New developments in medicine have resulted in an increase in the choices for patients who are considering an elective surgical procedure. Two decades ago nobody could think of elective spine or joint surgery without a hospital stay but today patients are choosing a surgical center for such a procedure.

Even though surgical centers may not be the perfect choice for some procedures, they have certainly enhanced the overall treatment experience for certain patients. The surgical centers are today well-equipped with cutting-edge medical equipment and offer state-of-the-art facilities.

As per https://www.webmd.com, ‘The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ has come up with an announcement that health systems and hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus patients would be transferring patients with other clinical requirements to the country’s 5,000 outpatient surgical centers.

Surgical centers come with a host of surprising benefits that make them a better choice over a hospital. Here are some reasons to choose a surgical center over a traditional hospital.

New Choices for Younger Patients

We understand that previously spine and joint patients were elderly and they would go into a surgical procedure with some other pre-existing health issues such as heart disease or high blood pressure that often increased their risks of surgery. We know that hospitals are equipped to handle such complications and are regarded as the appropriate surgical setting for managing older patients with relatively higher risk factors associated with surgery. However, for healthier and younger patients a surgical center should be the best choice.

Lower Infection Rates

The most important reason to choose a surgical center is the fact that patients would be facing lower infection risks. This is the greatest medical advantage. Hospitals are always flooded with sick people. Despite following carefully infection protocols, hospitals would be far more contaminated with bacteria and other harmful germs that boost infection risks. Surgical centers have relatively lower infection rates. The patient outcome scores of a surgical center such as Miami Surgical Center seem to be far superior as compared to those of hospitals.

High Quality & Great Value

Surgical centers provide high-quality services and offer better value. For instance, pain management is far effective in surgical centers. They are in total control over the algorithms and protocols for minimizing patient pain. They do not hesitate to use expensive medications if necessary, for effective pain management. However, they would absorb the costs.

Enjoy Enhanced Patient Experience

Surgical center environments have been designed to provide patients with superior care and enhanced experience. The surgical center management teams are constantly working towards providing comfort and superlative clinical services to their patients.