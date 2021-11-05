Rainy Friday For Florida

Friday features clouds, showers, and storms in spots as a front moves into South Florida. Localized flooding is possible, and minor coastal flooding near high tides is likely on Friday and during the weekend. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and the rip current risk will increase at all South Florida beaches this weekend in the wake of the front. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies, a brisk breeze, and some quick showers. Look for a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, so set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions, lots of sun, and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze. A few mid to late afternoon showers are possible in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Tropical Storm Wanda continues its slow loop in the central Atlantic. On Thursday morning, Wanda was located about 705 miles west-northwest of the Azores and was moving north at 9 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour.