Home Weather Rainy Friday For Florida

Rainy Friday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
As a cold front arrives in South Florida Friday we'll see plenty of rain, heavy at times. Temperatures will be in the low-80s.
Storyblocks

Friday features clouds, showers, and storms in spots as a front moves into South Florida.  Localized flooding is possible, and minor coastal flooding near high tides is likely on Friday and during the weekend.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and the rip current risk will increase at all South Florida beaches this weekend in the wake of the front.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies, a brisk breeze, and some quick showers.  Look for a high risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches.  Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, so set your clocks back one hour on Saturday night.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions, lots of sun, and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be sunny with a brisk and cool breeze.  A few mid to late afternoon showers are possible in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of an afternoon shower or storm.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Tropical Storm Wanda continues its slow loop in the central Atlantic.  On Thursday morning, Wanda was located about 705 miles west-northwest of the Azores and was moving north at 9 miles per hour.  Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour.

 

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here