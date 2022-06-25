Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Saturday features good sun and some clouds in the morning in the east coast metro area and plenty of clouds along the Gulf coast. Look for periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds with lots of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms. Heavy rain is possible in spots, as is localized flooding. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with mainly afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next several days as it moves in the direction of the Windward Islands. And a low is expected to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico, off the Texas or Louisiana coast, early next week. The National Hurricane Center gives that potential system a low chance of development.