Home Weather Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features good sun and some clouds in the morning in the east coast metro area and plenty of clouds along the Gulf coast.  Look for periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening.  Heavy rain is possible in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring plenty of clouds with lots of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms.  Heavy rain is possible in spots, as is localized flooding.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with mainly afternoon showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next several days as it moves in the direction of the Windward Islands.  And a low is expected to form in the northern Gulf of Mexico, off the Texas or Louisiana coast, early next week.  The National Hurricane Center gives that potential system a low chance of development.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here