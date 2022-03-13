Home Weather Quick Warmup For Florida Monday

Quick Warmup For Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features a quick warmup, but the gusty breeze continues.  Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds along with afternoon showers and a steady ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s near the Atlantic coast and the mid-80s elsewhere.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few showers in spots in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies around South Florida.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

