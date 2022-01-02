Quick Cooldown On The Way To Florida

Sunday features mostly sunny skies, a warm breeze, and a few east coast showers at times. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday will bring sun, clouds, and a few leftover showers on a brisk and cool breeze as a front moves in. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will begin with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then the day will feature sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will start with a mild morning, followed by a nice mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.