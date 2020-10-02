Pumpkin Fudge – 5 Ingredients 5 Mins [Video Recipe]

This Pumpkin Fudge is a perfect treat for the upcoming fall season. With Halloween fast approaching, this fudge is one of my favorite desserts on the table. My other favorite fall treats are Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin Pound Cake and Halloween Pumpkin Oreo Cake.

Easy pumpkin fudge recipe

Pumpkin Fudge is the best way to dive into the pumpkin season. I am in no way rushing summer, I just couldn’t resist and had to share this recipe with you! I kept test tasting Pumpkin Fudge recipes for about two weeks and when I finally tweaked the recipe to my liking and gained probably 4 pounds!

While testing all the other recipes, I just thought it won’t be fair to keep this gem hidden until fall fully hits. You will find this fudge to be super creamy, soft and delicious, with a little crunchiness from the mixed in walnuts. It is a great dessert and a delicious treat to make during the holiday season. It is super easy to prepare, and would be a hit on your Haloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas tables! So, give it a try, and you will run back for more!

Many fudge recipes have a very long list of ingredients and lots of steps, and I know many people are not that comfortable with kitchen thermometers and hot, bubbly candy. The mission was to create a super simple, creamy, delicious and easy to make Pumpkin Fudge. I must say that this is a winner, ready in 5 minutes, minus the refrigeration time. The recipe requires only a few ingredients and your ability to operate a microwave.

Tips and tricks to make the perfect pumpkin fudge: