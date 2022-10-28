Proven Ways to Reduce Shopping Cart Abandonment

Shopping cart abandonment is one of the greatest problems eCommerce retailers face doing business online. From unanticipated shipping costs and mandatory signups to complex checkout processes and limited product availability, there are many reasons why customers second-guess their purchases and end up abandoning their shopping carts. The worst thing about having a high shopping cart abandonment rate is that you lose sales, harming your bottom line.

Fortunately, there are ways that you can improve your customer’s shopping experience and defray shopping cart abandonment. Besides working with a reputable video production team like Orlando Video Production Company | Brian Zippin to create engaging and personalized product videos for your eCommerce, you need to understand why your shoppers leave their shopping carts on your site. This is crucial, as it will help you determine the best solution for your specific situation.

While not all shoppers who visit your eCommerce site will end up purchasing, here are effective ways to reduce your shopping cart abandonment rates:

Make Navigational Flow Efficient And Effortless

Optimizing your eCommerce store’s checkout experience is one of the best ways to minimize friction during checkout, making it effortless for shoppers to complete their purchases. Make navigation between your store and a customer’s cart seamless to allow shoppers to quickly and efficiently find and pick their preferred products and enjoy a streamlined checkout experience.

Enabling shoppers to easily switch between your store and their cart increases their chances of completing the checkout process and even buying more items from you. On the contrary, the more difficult your site is to navigate, the less likely customers are to complete the checkout process and purchase.

Offer Multiple Payment Options

Offering fewer payment options at the checkout is one of the main reasons online shoppers abandon their carts. Offering your shoppers a single payment option damages their shopping experience, creating unnecessary obstacles between you and your sales. While some people prefer using credit cards to other new payment solutions, others are comfortable paying via PayPal and Stripe.

Thus, when designing your site’s checkout pages, add multiple payment processors to ensure shoppers can find their preferred payment solution. Besides PayPal, Stripe, and credit cards, it’s also important to include mobile payment solutions like Google Wallet and Apple Pay.

Offering your customers more than one payment method not only makes shopping easier for them but also helps build trust since they feel safer and more comfortable paying using a method they’re accustomed to.

Add a Strong Call to Action On Checkout Pages

Even after adding items to their carts, most shoppers may end up not purchasing if they don’t know what to expect in the next step of the checkout process. Making it clear to customers what they need to do at every step of the checkout process makes them more likely to complete their purchases. One of the best ways to achieve that is by adding solid and clear calls to action on your checkout pages. That means notifying your shoppers once they’ve successfully added products to their carts and offering them the next steps.

Your CTA messaging should be consistent across your checkout pages. For instance, if you prefer using friendly and connective messaging, use the same tone throughout the checkout process. If you want to create a sense of urgency, maintain the same during checkout. If you plan to use a progress indicator, ensure you employ appropriate CTAs based on where your customer is in the checkout process.

Create a Solid Refund and Return Policy

As an eCommerce retailer, uncertainty and hesitation are your greatest enemies. While you may feel that refunds and returns will cut down your profit margins, they help eliminate hesitation in the purchasing journey. Offering a money-back guarantee helps reassure potential shoppers, building trust with your brand. This way, customers can expect a refund if their order is defective or incorrect due to a mistake on your part. This can increase your conversion rates and, in turn, reduce your cart abandonments.

Provide Guest Checkout Options

Mandatory sign-ups often prevent shoppers from buying with you. That’s mainly because most shoppers, especially first-timers, don’t feel safe and comfortable sharing their personal information to complete a purchase. Providing your customers with guest checkout options eliminates the additional steps during checkout, making the shopping experience seamless and faster. Shoppers who don’t want to share their personal details can confidently complete their purchases on your eCommerce site. This way, you only use your customers’ email addresses to update them on their deliveries. Alternatively, you may consider adding social login instead of clunky signup processes.

Allow Shoppers to Effortlessly Save Cart Contents

Unlike shopping from a brick-and-mortar store, shopping online allows customers to return to their ongoing order in case they’re disrupted during checkout. Making it easier for shoppers to save their cart contents and later return to complete their purchase can reduce your abandonment rates, improving conversions.

Enabling customers to effortlessly return to their ongoing orders is crucial, considering the many potential distractions you’re likely to encounter during checkout. Some customers also prefer taking their time before completing a purchase. Allowing customers to save their shopping cart with a click of a button eliminates the hassle of choosing the products again once they return.

Be Upfront About Shipping Details

Surprising your customers with outrageous shipping costs at the final step of checkout can be frustrating and often lead to shopping cart abandonment. Customers also don’t like paying for shipping. This is especially true in today’s world, where most brands offer customers free shipping on almost everything. If you can’t offer free shipping, be upfront about the shipping costs instead of sneaking the costs at the end of the transaction.

Optimizing your eCommerce store to allow for intuitive navigation and provide multiple payment solutions can ensure shoppers enjoy a seamless shopping experience, reducing the chance of attrition.

Add phone support or chat options on your checkout pages to help resolve some of the issues your shoppers may face with your checkout.

To regain lost customers, send them a personalized email immediately after they abandon their carts. This can help increase your conversions and boost your revenue.