The 27 Best Amazon Hacks to Save You Money!

Amazon is one of the best places to shop, but did you know there are hacks to make it even better. Amazon sells many different items, including books, clothing, electronics, and whatnot. They also have a lot of free things that you can download to your Kindle.

The company makes it so easy to buy things that sometimes we don’t even realize how much money we’re spending. It’s hard to keep track of all the little expenses when they add up over time when you do online shopping We will make your Amazon shopping online even better because we have found these awesome hacks to save money for you.

However, there are ways to save even more money on Amazon than what is already offered such as arranging products from third-party sellers and Amazon lightning deals and also using your prime membership for free. In this blog post, we will show you 26 hacks that will help you shop like a pro on Amazon!

There are a lot of tools that track the prices of products on Amazon. This can be helpful in finding the best deals. Some of the most popular price tracking tools include camelcamelcamel.

You can use the site to get a notification when the price of a product goes below your desired threshold and you get the best price. Price tracking tools can be extremely helpful in finding the best deals on Amazon. Isn’t it awesome?

2. Share Your Amazon Prime Membership With Amazon Household

As an Amazon Prime member, you probably are not aware of this fact but you can share your Amazon Prime membership benefits with up to four other people living in your household. This can be a great way to save money on things like shipping and streaming content.

All you need to do is create an Amazon Household and share your prime benefits with the other members. This can be a great way to save a good amount on Amazon. There are a lot of people that don’t know about this hack!

3. Get 6 Months of Prime With Your Student Email

This hack is valid only for students, If you are a college student, you can get a six-month trial of Amazon Prime by signing up for an EDU email address. This can be a great way to try out Prime and see if it is worth the money for you. You can also call customer care and ask for a free prime membership extension. Another great reason to join Amazon Prime.

After your six-month trial, you can always cancel or continue your membership. This is a great way to get Prime for free if you are a college student.

There are many more hacks that we will be discussing in this blog post. So be sure to stay tuned as we will be revealing more hacks that can help you save money on Amazon.

4. Gift Card Exchange

Do you have a lot of discounted gift cards with a little bit left on them that aren’t worth keeping? Now you can use Amazon’s gift card exchange to trade them in for a card that has a higher balance. This can be a great way to get rid of gift cards that you don’t plan on using. Also, you may purchase Amazon gift cards at any time, but did you know that you can use your old prepaid Visa gift cards from other retailers to buy Amazon gift cards?

If your old gift card is about to expire or has been devalued over time, this is a fantastic option.

5. Combine and Ship Purchases For Faster Delivery And Cheaper Rates.

Well, it’s not a guaranteed hack but it works most of the time. To begin, purchase two (or more) items separately within an hour period and choose normal delivery for all of them but one. The fee per item differs based on location, but it generally costs less to receive items from Amazon through One-Day Delivery than by purchasing them online and waiting the standard two days for shipping instead of prime shipping.

6. Amazon Lightning Deals

Lightning Deals are a fascinating aspect of Amazon that many consumers are unaware of. Lightning Deals are limited-time sales that provide consumers with a restricted number of goods or a specific time period for which the offer will end. For example, a product may have a deal of “50% off for the next three hours.”

The catch is that Lightning Deals are not always announced ahead of time, so you have to be constantly checking for Amazon lightning deals. This can be a great way to get some amazing deals on things that you need.

7. Shop from Amazon Outlet or Visit An Amazon Warehouse

Online shopping is exciting, but what’s more exciting is getting things at a cheaper price. Amazon warehouse or a retail outlet where you may save money if you shop on their site. When you buy from an Amazon warehouse, you may look through overstocked and clearance items in a variety of categories.

The catch is that some of the items are used, but most of them are new and in perfect condition, but if you are getting a product as good as new at a lower price, I think this is a great deal. This can be a great way to get some great deals on Amazon warehouse. This is one of the less-known Amazon hacks.

8. Earn Credit For Free Using No-Rush Shipping

Instead of selecting the free 2-day shipping when finishing your purchase, choose the FREE no-rush shipping. You will be credited or offered reduced prices for digital products such as movies and music. It is a great way to get digital products without waiting the standard two days for shipping.

Free No-Rush Shipping hack can be used for physical items as well, but it will take a little longer for the item to arrive because it will not arrive by prime shipping. This is a great way to save some money on Amazon.

9. Use the Honey Chrome Extension

Another one of the awesome Amazon hacks is using Honey extension. It is a browser extension that will automatically find and apply coupon codes at checkout.

Honey is a great way to get some extra savings on Amazon without having to do anything. All you need to do is install the extension and it will take care of the rest. Isn’t Amazon is a great place to save money?

10. Search Using Custom Search Parameters

This is a great hack to try – all you have to do is add a few characters at the end of the Amazon URL, Add these characters will make your search custom search parameters.

You can filter the products that are currently on sale by adding this text to the end of the Amazon URL: &pct-off=30-50. (pct stands for percentage here)

Here’s how to do it:

Log on to your Amazon account

Go to the category you want to shop on

Copy and paste this after the URL &pct-off=30-50

Hit enter and it will generate the list of products in the category with 30-50% off

Replace 30-50 with 80 to see items that are 80% off. Using this on the Amazon site can give you a list of heavily discounted Amazon products. It’s really simple!

11. Amazon Trade-In Program

Another simple method to save money on Amazon is to use the Amazon Trade-in program to trade in your old devices for discounted Amazon gift cards.

If you have any old games, books, or movies that you don’t want anymore, Amazon will give you trade-in credit for them.

There are hundreds of different things that may be traded in. You may swap your goods for a gift card if you have an eligible item.

You receive the value as discounted Amazon Gift Cards rather than money, but if you make a lot of purchases on Amazon, it’s definitely worth it.

12. Join Amazon’s Mailing List & Save

This is one of the top Amazon hacks for those who order frequently from Amazon, By using this hack, you will be the first one to get your hands on today’s deal on the Amazon website.

However, this may not be one of the secret Amazon hacks but a smart one for sure. Subscribe & Save allows you to subscribe to certain items and have them shipped to you on a regular basis. You will save 20% on the Subscribe & Save items and there is no commitment required – you may cancel at any time.

13. You May Get Discounts By Not Checking Out Right Away

This is a tricky tip but it works most of the time. If you do not complete the purchase after adding an item to your cart, Amazon may offer a discount on that product. You may call it one of the secret amazon hacks for sure.

The discounts can be as high as 20% and it usually lasts for a few hours. This is an Amazon hack that you may want to try if you are looking for a good deal.

14. Ask for Refunds If The Price Drops

The best benefit of shopping online is this, If the price of something you purchase drops in the following week, you are entitled to a refund of the difference.

You will need to contact Amazon customer service within the return period of the price drop and provide proof that the product was cheaper at the time of purchase. Among the other Amazon hacks to use if you are shopping around for the best deal.

15. Get Free Stuff With Amazon Prime Account

This is something for those who are already Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime members receive a variety of different benefits, one of which is free access to a number of different items. Amazon Prime offers a lot of benefits. Not only do you get free two-day shipping, but they also have a video streaming service and free books through the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library.

These include books, music, movies, and TV shows. This is a great way to get some free stuff without having to do anything.

16. Search For Products On Amazon Using The Barcode

If you have the product’s barcode, you can search for it on Amazon to see if it is available for purchase.

These are the most awesome Amazon hacks if you are looking to buy a specific product and do not know the Amazon name.

17. Get 1 Month Of Free Prime When 2-day Shipping Is Late

If your Prime shipment does not arrive on time, you will be credited with one month of free Prime. You need to ask for the credit within 30 days of the late delivery. One of the disadvantages of Amazon Prime is that shipments can sometimes be late.

Amazon Prime is one of the best services on Earth. It’s a membership that gives you free 2-day shipping and access to tons of movies, books, and music.

18. Take Advantage Of Amazon Family Without Paying A Cent

Amazon Family (formerly known as Amazon Mom) is a service for Amazon Prime members that can save you a lot of money.

If you’re expecting, you’ll receive a 15% discount on all baby registry items within two months of your due date.

To get a 20% discount on diapers, use the Subscribe and Save program. And just imagine if you didn’t have to bring them all home. There are several advantages to being an Amazon Mom member, such as special discounts and coupons for baby products, and a $10 credit if you sign up

19. For Free, You May Store Your Videos And Photographs.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can store an unlimited number of videos and pictures for free.

This is one of the best Amazon hacks, it is perfect if you are running out of storage on your phone or computer.

20. You May Pre-Order Right Away To Receive Free Delivery.

Amazon’s Get It Now saves you money by requiring a minimum $35 purchase to ship – items that Amazon would lose money on if they were sent individually.

However, if you pre-order $35 worth of items, shipping is free. This Amazon hack can be helpful if you are looking to purchase a number of items from Amazon.

21. Get Birthday Benefits

Register your birthday and you will be surely amazed by this service by Amazon.

This Amazon hack can be very helpful if you are looking to purchase a number of items from Amazon in the months leading up to your birthday.

24. Get Diapers At A 20% Discount And Have Them Delivered For Free.

If you are a mom, this is the Amazon hack you have been waiting for.

The Subscribe and Save program offers a 20% discount on diapers when you purchase six or more boxes at a time.

This Amazon hack can be helpful if you are looking to purchase diapers in bulk and save some money.

25. Get Your Groceries Delivered To Your Doorstep For $5.99

If you are looking for an Amazon hack that will help you save time and money, look no further than the Amazon Fresh program. At $5.99, Amazon Prime Pantry delivers you a large box of goods from virtually any grocery store items for that same amount. You can always subscribe and save money using this service.

This Amazon hack can get you the best price for the product you are shopping for.

26. Double Browser Trick Amazon

This Amazon hack is a little more complicated but can be very helpful if you are looking to save money on Amazon.

Basically, this Amazon hack involves opening two browsers and price-checking the items you want between the two of them. One of them has to be from another email or an incognito mode

Sometimes one browser will have a better deal than the other, so it’s worth checking.

To get an idea of the price you are paying in your country for a product with people at a different location, search Amazon’s international sites to compare.

27. You Can Get One Book For Free Every Month From The Kindle Lending Library

You may be aware of it or not but Amazon has this amazing program called Kindle Unlimited which costs $10 per month.

The free Amazon Prime membership allows you to borrow any books that are in the Kindle collection, making it an ideal way to get one-of-a-kind reading material.

Final thoughts

With these 27 Amazon hacks, you’ll be able to save time and money on your shopping. So the next time you go online for a quick purchase or an impulse buy, remember that there are ways to do it right! You don’t want to miss these Amazon hacks. Make sure you share them with your friends.