Promote Sustainability At Home

Are you trying to be more eco-conscious in 2021 or looking for ways to teach your children to become more environmentally-friendly? There are tons of good reasons to get recycling and reusing at home. Read on to find out how to put the environment first, so you too can become a more sustainable household.

Educate your household

Without understanding why things like reusability and composting are important, it’s going to be difficult to get your family on board with your plans for greater sustainability. Becoming more environmentally-friendly is all about education. Teach your children why recycling matters. You can show them examples of landfills and plastic in the ocean to visualize the importance of minimizing household waste and separating rubbish to be reused. Discuss the difference between compostable and biodegradable with your family and ask them to help you install a little indoor composter. That way, it’s a fun project for the whole family.

All about reusability

Opting for reusable containers, shopping bags, and water bottles should be a priority. It’s one of the easiest ways to decrease the amount of rubbish you produce. Pack lunches in reusable food containers and ask your kids to use refillable water bottles only. For your morning cup of coffee, take a refillable cup. When things break, try to mend them rather than replacing them straight away.

Grow your own food from kitchen waste

To reduce your food waste, collect vegetable scraps and plant them in a bit of soil or water. Soon you’ll be growing a variety of delicious herbs and vegetables this way. It’s also a great opportunity for kids to learn about growing plants and develop an appreciation for natural produce. For more inspiration to reuse your kitchen waste and grow plants, check out this post.

Promote sustainability through creativity

Conserving water and energy are critical for sustainability. It’s these small lifestyle changes that can make a big impact long-term. You can get children and teenagers on board by setting creative challenges and involving them in artistic DIY projects.