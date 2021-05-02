Practical Applications of Real-Time Transcription in Other Industries

Modern technology has allowed innovative and unique ways of communicating. No longer are those who suffer from hearing disabilities or don’t have English as their primary language have to struggle when it comes to sharing information through web conferences or videos. Through the utilization of real time transcription software, one can mentally consume and digest content with little to no trouble at all. And we’ll discuss not only what CART or communication access real-time translation is and its importance but also its practical applications in various industries. Keep reading if you want to learn more.

What is CART and why use it?

CART – also known as real-time stenography or open captioning – generally refers to the process of converting speech into written text. While the task was commonly performed by human operators manually through the use of shorthand machines, current-generation AI technology allows not only for quicker and more accurate transcribing that meets all ADA guidelines but also live integration with other digital platforms and support for a wide variety of different language translations.

Real-time transcription is important for many reasons. Beyond the access that it provides for those of impaired hearing and who aren’t familiar with the used dialect, it can also be an invaluable tool for archiving and documentation purposes, legal protection, and industry compliance.

Practical applications

Communication is essential in any industry. And it is for this reason that CART is a tool that no enterprise can ever be without. With that in mind, we have laid out some common scenarios wherein real-time transcription software can be an effective solution:

Educational lectures. One of the most popular, if not obvious, applications of transcription is with classes and lectures within educational environments. When you get right down to it, these types of settings usually involve a sizable and mixed audience. And it can be more than a little challenging to ensure that everyone is able to take in the information. However, through the use of CART, the audience will be able to follow what is being taught, regardless of where they are.

Business trade fairs. Trade fairs are excellent platforms for businesses to educate prospective customers with their offerings and create valuable contacts within and outside their respective industries. And with the inclusion of real-time transcription in presentations, it will be easier to attract a crowd and keep them engaged.

Conferences in the medical industry. Similar to the academic sector, the healthcare industry can also benefit from CART solutions as it makes it easier to keep an audience invested in the presentations. More importantly, it allows the audience to be educated with the content much more effectively than they would have been otherwise. And this is especially important when you consider the complex nature of medicine.

Conclusion

Apart from the applications mentioned above, CART can also be utilized for remote web conferencing. And it is an excellent and necessary feature when you consider the new normal brought about by the global coronavirus pandemic. So don’t let your enterprise miss out and make sure to incorporate real-time transcription solutions into your business.