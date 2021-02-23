PPF, the Best Way to Keep Your Car Looking Brand New

Protecting the appearance of your car should include the basic act of protecting its paint. When it comes to protecting a car’s painting layer, there are a lot of directions that you can take and numerous things to avoid.

The regular clear coat that is added on top of any car’s painting is created to protect the colored layer underneath it from any abrasive elements.

However, this transparent, clear coat is not invincible and has its own flaws weaknesses. Cars often and up peeled up, scratched, oxidized, or simply color-faded with time, as this clear, external coat is not really all you need to keep a bright color and an impeccably shiny car exterior.

That is where the paint protection film comes in very handy. Lately, this product has been in very high demand by automobile owners, concerned about protecting the shiny appearance of their cars.

If you’re not familiar with the paint protection film or the PPF in short, keep reading for a quick rundown of it, what is it made for, how it works and why do you need it as an element of protection for your car and is it eventually, worth it.

What is the PPF?

PPF usually consists of a very thin layer of polymer or polyurethane. When the PPF is correctly applied by a professional, it leaves the appearance of a very thin, transparent, external layer on top of your car. It basically works as one, robust, extra layer of protection.

PPF coat is applied to protect the car from all types of unpleasantries that might compromise its appearance. Everything from physical abrasion, scratches, UV exposure, chemicals that might cause corrosion. The paint protection film has other nicknames, like the clear bra, the clear wrap, the invisible shield, and the clear wrap.

The different types of the paint protection film

Now that you know more about the PPF, and what is it, you also need to know about the different options and types out there of paint protection films available in the market. Generally, we can distinguish two different types of similar products, the regular PPF, and the vinyl wrap.

Many people use both of these terms interchangeably, confusing the PPF with the vinyl wrap, so here next, we are going to compare the two of them and distinguish each one’s specific characteristics.

PPF vs the Vinyl wrap: A comparison

Vinyl wrap is thicker than the regular PPF, this makes it easier to install, and it has visible, additional coverage. However, aesthetically, the Vinyl wrap is more flagrant. It is not fully transparent, looks thicker, and is clearly apparent on top of the car on which it’s placed.

The PPF on the other hand is much lighter, not tinted, and is usually crystal clear. The PPF usually shows scratches at first when introduced to abrasive elements, but then it has the ability to self-repair instantly, a quality that the Vynil wrap, although thicker, does not possess.

Usually, vinyl wrap is used more for aesthetic and marketing reasons. In contrast, the PPF is more discreet, it has a light but glossy finish on top of the car on which it is applied, making it more preferred as a means of protection by the masses.

The technology of the paint protection film

Let’s dive a little bit deeper into the actual components of a regular sheet of paint protection film. Usually, the major ingredient is either urethane or polymer. As a compound, these materials have unique characteristics. They are lightweight, and clear, appearing just like plastic or a very thin layer of elastic glass if that’s possible.

However, unlike plastic or glass, the PPF is resilient, not easily defeated by scratches and aggressions. It is highly resistant to abrasion, corrosion; it is all so elastic, and very flexible. You can wrap it around any shape, and then, if you take it off the object on which it was wrapped, the PPF will return to its original state even after being stretched or disfigured intensely.

Is PPF worth it after all?

If you are worried about any type of damage that might harm the appearance of your vehicle, then PPF is definitely worth it. Most users recommend PPF, saying that they have not seen a single chip or scratch on their vehicle after its application. To sum everything up, the best way to show some love to your car, and keeping it looking as new as possible for as long as you can is to cover it up with a painting protective film.