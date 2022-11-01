Powerball Jackpot Tips: Data Reveals How to Boost Your Chances of Winning $1.2 Billion

Powerball Jackpot Tips: Data Reveals How to Boost Your Chances of Winning...

New research has been compiled to help uncover how to claim the staggering Powerball jackpot of $1.2 billion ahead of the draw on Wednesday, 3 November.

The cash value is estimated at $596.7 million.

The study looks at data from the most popular numbers, the luckiest states, combinations that can improve your chance of winning, and what to do if you secure the monster jackpot this Halloween.

Combining years of data from lottery sites, BonusFinder has taken a dive through the numbers to find out how best to make it big on the Powerball.

The most commonly drawn numbers are 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 for those considering what your lucky number could be with the number 24 taking the place as the most popular Powerball number.

However, because these numbers have been drawn the most, statistically those that have been drawn the least, to date, could be the ones to watch out for. These are the numbers: 34, 26, 13, and (four-way tie) 46, 35, 24, and 4, with the least popular Powerball number: 23.

Making the numbers work for you

The Powerball is a lottery with 69 main numbers to pick and 26 Powerball numbers to choose from, the odds of winning are 292 million to 1, to be exact.

However, research shows, because there are more odd numbers than even numbers to select, you’re better off going with a strategy of choosing more odd numbers than you do even ones.

The table below details the favorability of winning, based on your number choices:

As you can see, there are far more combinations to win if you go with 3 odd numbers and 2 even numbers (main numbers) than the other way around, or any other numbered strategy for that matter.

Here’s how the theory stacks up in a practical test:

Layering onto this the expected frequency between low and high numbers will help increase your chances even further.

The only way to increase your chances further is to ultimately buy more tickets so you have more combinations and chances to win.

Luckiest states revealed

Not all states have had the same luck with the most Powerball winners mainly coming from Indiana. The Hoosier state has seen 39 winners since it began in 1992.

Other states claiming the jackpot include Missouri (31 winners), Minnesota (22 winners), Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania both with 19 winners.

Table showing US states with the most Powerball winners:

Rank State Number of winners 1 Indiana 39 2 Missouri 31 3 Minnesota 22 4 Wisconsin 19 5 Pennsylvania 19 6 Kentucky 18 7 Louisiana 17 8 Florida 16 9 Arizona 14 10 California 11

States to never have won include Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, US Virgin Islands, and Wyoming, with Arkansas, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington residents only winning once in their respective states.

Methodology:

Powerball number frequency sourced from lottnumbers.com. Jackpot Earnings data was sourced from Powerball.com and number frequencies were sourced from Lotterycodex.com. Data accurate as of November 1st, 2022.

