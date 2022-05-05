Plenty of Sun, East Coast Showers Possible Thursday

Thursday features plenty of sun around South Florida. The east coast will also see some clouds and maybe a shower or storm at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching 90 degrees.

Friday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a stray shower in some locations. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday morning will be sunny in the east coast metro area, with clouds and maybe a stray storm in the afternoon. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast, along with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a shower or storm in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.