Plenty Of Sun And Clouds For Florida Tuesday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions and sunny skies.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds and showers on a strong breeze, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with some mid to late afternoon showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun with clouds, showers, and a few storms on a gusty breeze.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

