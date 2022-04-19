Plenty Of Sun And Clouds For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and a gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring breezy conditions and sunny skies. Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds and showers on a strong breeze, while the Gulf coast will see mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with some mid to late afternoon showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun with clouds, showers, and a few storms on a gusty breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.