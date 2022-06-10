Plenty Of Showers And Storms Around Florida Today

Friday features showers and storms again, including the possibility of strong storms and heavy rain, especially in portions of the east coast metro area. The flood watch has been extended through Friday evening for the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and clouds and showers in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring showers and storms again, but there will also be periods of sun. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s at the coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere..

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning with periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will see good sun, clouds at times, and mostly mid to late afternoon showers and storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few passing showers and storms in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.