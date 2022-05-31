Plenty Of Showers And Storms Across Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features periods of showers and storms, along with lots of clouds. Heavy rain is possible, and so is localized flooding in areas that are already saturated from the holiday weekend. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny until some storms develop in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers and storms in spots. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of showers and storms around South Florida. Look for a mix of sun and clouds near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be breezy and cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch the western Caribbean and Bay of Campeche for a low to develop.. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression as it moves slowly to the east or northeast.