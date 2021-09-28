Pleasantly Warm And Mostly Dry Around Florida While The Tropics Remain Busy

Tuesday features lots of sun with an ocean breeze, which will be gusty at times near the Atlantic coast. A stray shower and maybe a storm will be possible, especially in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring more moisture, so look for some afternoon showers and maybe a storm along with plenty of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature good sun with some showers during the mid to late afternoon. Look for a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is moving slowly northwestward. Sam remains a powerful hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour on Monday morning. There are no watches or warnings at this time, but Sam could pose a threat to Bermuda late in the workweek.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Peter have a medium chance of redeveloping into a depression in the next day or so before conditions become unfavorable. We’re watching a strong wave in the far eastern Atlantic which has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. And an area of low pressure approaching the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing in the next five days.