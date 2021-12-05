Pleasant Sunday, Warmer Days Ahead For Florida

Sunday starts with patchy fog in spots, especially in the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward. The day features mostly sunny skies with the chance of a stray shower in spots. Minor coastal flooding is possible near high tides, especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few quick showers. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few inland locations could reach the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. A stray shower is possible, especially in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the chance of a shower in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a warm December day with lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.