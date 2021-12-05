Home Weather Pleasant Sunday, Warmer Days Ahead For Florida

Pleasant Sunday, Warmer Days Ahead For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday starts with patchy fog in spots, especially in the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward.  The day features mostly sunny skies with the chance of a stray shower in spots.  Minor coastal flooding is possible near high tides, especially in Palm Beach County. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and a few quick showers.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, but a few inland locations could reach the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  A stray shower is possible, especially in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the chance of a shower in spots.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a warm December day with lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here