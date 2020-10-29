Planning the Perfect Pennsylvania Adventure

So often we immediately look to spend our vacations abroad, but with so much to explore on our doorstep, there’s no need to venture too far. Pennsylvania is an under-explored state, with lots of attractions for all kinds of travelers.

Better still, it’s just a few hours away by plane (or a two-day road trip) from Florida. When you embark on your Pennsylvania adventure, be sure to check out some of our must-visit spots.

Stay at Mount Airy Casino Resort

Though Pennsylvania has plenty of resorts and hotels to choose from, Mount Airy Casino is the perfect resort for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Conveniently located close to the beautiful Pocono Mountains surrounded by miles of hiking trails, this resort is the ideal base for an active holiday. The rooms are reasonably priced, sparkling clean and the staff at the front desk is more than happy to help with recommendations for statewide places of interest.

Besides being a place to get some sleep, the resort also has a well-appointed casino, which is a perfect place to round off an evening. However, just like in our home state of Florida, it’s also completely legal to play online poker in PA, meaning that if you’re ready for an early night, then you needn’t miss out on the fun of the casino. After all, you can make the most of the free guest Wi-Fi and play a few rounds of poker or spin the slot machines from the comfort of your hotel room.

Let Loose at Hershey Park

America’s favorite chocolate comes from none other than Hershey, Pennsylvania. This town boasts a 90-acre theme park devoted to everything candy. Thrill-seekers can test their nerve on the rollercoasters, while those who prefer something a little more sedate can enjoy a relaxing ride on the log flume. There’s also plenty of snack stops, so treat yourself to a Hershey bar, or Pennsylvania’s favorite snack, a chocolate chip cookie.

Once you’ve finished at Hershey Park, you can also visit the zoo across the road for free. There are over 200 different species inside, all housed in exciting enclosures that show the variety of the North American landscape. It’s unusual for a zoo to focus so closely on native species, but this provides for wonderful education about our natural wildlife.

Explore the Big City

Hershey and Pocono Mountains are both pretty rural, so if you’re craving a bit of city life then you might enjoy a day in Pittsburgh. There are dozens of attractions here, from the Phipps Conservatory, through a whole host of Carnegie museums, to Point State Park.

Fans of modern art should make a beeline for the Warhol museum though, which offers a unique insight into this much-misunderstood artist. Of course, his Marilyn Monroe portrait sits in the gallery, but besides his more famous pieces, guests are invited to look at works from his early life.

Once you’ve dived inside the mind of Andy Warhol, make your way over to the Strip District. Here you’ll find shops and market stalls as far as the eye can see, making for a perfect hunting ground for souvenir lovers. Cafes and takeaways are also plentiful, selling delicious snacks, which you’re bound to have worked up an appetite for after such a busy trip.