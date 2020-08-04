The Chocolate Chip Cookie Is The “State Cookie” For Massachusetts And Pennsylvania

On August 4th, National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day gives us an opportunity to dunk American’s #1 favorite cookie. Whether yours are homemade or store bought, pour a glass of milk and enjoy.
- Chocolate chips are a required ingredient in chocolate chip cookies, which were invented in 1933 when Ruth Graves Wakefield of the Toll House Inn in the town of Whitman, Massachusetts added cut-up chunks of a semi-sweet Nestlé chocolate bar to a cookie recipe.
- The cookies were a huge success, and Wakefield reached an agreement with Nestlé to add her recipe to the chocolate bar’s packaging in exchange for a lifetime supply of chocolate.
- The 1938 edition of the Toll House Tried and True Recipes cookbook was the first to include the recipe for the chocolate chip cookie, which rapidly became a favorite in American households.
- The first chocolate chip cookie was the size of a quarter. It was super crispy and could be devoured in just one bite.
- Initially, Nestlé included a small chopping tool with the chocolate bars, but in 1939 they started selling the chocolate in chip (or “morsel”) form.
- The Nestlé brand Toll House cookies is named for the inn.
- Originally, chocolate chips were made of semi-sweet chocolate, but today there are many flavors.
- Today, chocolate chips are very popular as a baking ingredient in the United States and the chocolate chip cookie is regarded as a quintessential American dessert.
- Chocolate chips are also available in Europe, Australia, and other parts of the world. Nestlé and The Hershey Company are among the top producers of chocolate chips.
- In 1987 Chester Soling sponsored a contest to find the best recipe for chocolate chip cookies and got over 2.600 responses for various recipes.
- Did you know you eat about 35,000 cookies in a lifetime?
- Chocolate chip cookies were originally called Chocolate Crunch Cookies.
- Massachusetts’s official state cookie is the chocolate chip cookie, and in 2001 the commonwealth of Pennsylvania declared it their official cookie as well.
- The recipe for chocolate chip cookies was brought to the United Kingdom in 1956.
- Maryland Cookies was one of the U.K.’s best selling chocolate chip cookies.
- In the Middle East, chocolate chip cookies are topped with chocolate sauce and eaten with a knife and fork.
- Consumption of chocolate chip cookies increased 10% following the introduction of detailed Nutrition Facts labels.
- One Nestlé chocolate bar = 160 chocolate chips.
- It’s America’s favorite cookie. Fifty-three percent of American adults prefer chocolate chip cookies over peanut butter cookies (16 percent), oatmeal cookies (15 percent), and any other variety.
- Your average rounded tablespoon can hold an average of 50 chocolate chips.
