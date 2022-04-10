Peanut Butter Perfection (Video Recipe)

If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.

You can stop guessing what it may be: this treat is a scrumptious bite of Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie drizzled with chocolate syrup. You will understand the craze once you sink your fork into the chilled triangle resting on your plate. With a chocolate cookie crust and a thick, delicious peanut butter filling, this pie is everything many people want in a dessert.

Although it tastes like you have been in the kitchen all day, it’s a simple-to-make, delightful treat with luscious peanut butter flavor that melts in your mouth.

To make this pie, remove the filling from 20 chocolate cookies and crush them with a rolling pin until they are just crumbs. Mix cookie crumbs with melted butter and mold into a pie dish to create the crust.

Next, in a mixer, combine cream cheese and reserved cookie filling. Then add sweetened condensed milk, peanut butter, lemon juice and vanilla extract while you continue mixing.

In a mixing bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold peanut butter mixture in with the whipping cream.

Layer the peanut butter and whipping cream mixture on top of the crust in the pie pan. Chill for about 4 hours then drizzle with chocolate syrup just before serving.

This dessert is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. House guests, birthday parties or even just a simple treat after a meal; it’s an any-occasion kind of pie.

Find more dessert recipes at Culinary.net.

Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie

Servings: 6-8

20 chocolate cream-filled cookies

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup smooth peanut butter

1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup whipping cream

chocolate syrup

Remove cream filling from chocolate cookies; set aside. With a rolling pin, finely crush chocolate cookies. In a medium bowl, combine finely crushed cookies with melted butter. Press crumb mixture firmly into bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate; chill while preparing the filling. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add reserved cookie cream filling, peanut butter, and sweetened condensed milk; beat until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla extract. In a medium bowl, beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream into peanut butter mixture. Mix until combined. Pour into crust. Chill 4 hours, or until set. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the pie before serving. Cover leftovers and store in the refrigerator.

SOURCE: Culinary.net