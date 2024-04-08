PB Post Society Editor Lizzi Bickford Sned ‘My Husband Smacked Me With His Umbrella”

Palm Beach Post Society Editor Lizzi Bickford Sned was allegedly smacked by her husband, heir of a prominent local family, in the middle of a downtown West Palm Beach restaurant, according to a police report obtained exclusively by Gossip Extra.

West Palm Beach police are investigating the incident, which allegedly occurred about 7:15 p.m. March 29 at Lynora’s on Clematis Street. They classified the incident as domestic simple battery, a misdemeanor, but have not made an arrest.

The suspect was identified as the 30-year-old Bickford Sned’s husband, real estate developer William Harmen Sned III, aka Trey Sned, 33.

According to Palm Beach County records, the love birds were married in 2014. They’ve been permanent fixtures on the Palm Beach social scene since.

In addition to producing the newspaper’s Notables section, a collection of photos from fancy black-tie events, Bickford Sned runs an event planning company in The Hamptons and Palm Beach, Events by Lizzi Bickford. (The two jobs clearly present a conflict of interest, but that’s a different story!)

Sned III, meanwhile, is a real estate broker who’s developing a small property in Palm Beach. He is the grandson of local pioneers Dick and Pat Johnson, who helped build the Palm Beach County History Museum in the old courthouse.

At Lynora’s that night, Lizzi told police Trey became “belligerent” and “hostile toward her” while they were having dinner.