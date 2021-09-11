Patriot Day Gives Us Time To Reflect On The Devastating Terror Attacks That Took Nearly 3,000 Lives.

Patriot Day on September 11th honors the memory of the nearly 3,000 innocent victims who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Each year Americans dedicate this day to remembering those who died and to the first responders who risked their own lives to save others.

We Remember

For many, September 11, 2001, began like any other weekday. We made our way to work. Children attended school. We shopped, had coffee, waited in line at a drive-thru. Those of us who weren’t in New York City heard the first reports on the radio or television. A friend or neighbor alerted us to a plane flying into one of the Twin Towers. We felt disbelief. An accident, perhaps, a miscalculation. Then, a second plane flew into the second tower. Our disbelief turned into uncertainty and concern.

Those on the ground faced terror and obstacles they had never known. As a set of coordinated suicide attacks organized by the militant group Al Qaeda targeted the World Trade Center, the rest of the nation witnessed the unbelievable. And then a third plane crashed into The Pentagon. And yet another crashed into a field in Shanksville, PA.

Memorial

Every year since that fateful day, the United States comes together to remember the fallen. We remember the first responders and those who made difficult decisions. Since that day, memorials have risen from the ashes.

On Patriot Day, the national flag is flown at half-staff on all U.S. government buildings and establishments. Individuals are also encouraged to display flags on their homes.

HOW TO OBSERVE #PatriotDay #NeverForget

Attend Patriot Day ceremonies.

Observe moments of silence: 8:46 AM EDT – American Airlines Flight #11 collides into the World Trade Center 9:03 AM EDT – United Airlines Flight #175 collides into the World Trade Center South Tower 9:37 AM EDT – American Airlines Flight #77 crashes into the Pentagon 9:59 AM EDT – World Trade Center South Tower Collapses 10:03 AM EDT – United Airlines Flight #93 crashes in Shanksville, PA 10:28 AM EDT – World Trade Center North Tower Collapses

Volunteer – While remembering the day, help an organization with meaning to you. Improve the lives of others and the world around you. Spread kindness. Offer them hope. Share your skills with those who need them most.

– While remembering the day, help an organization with meaning to you. Improve the lives of others and the world around you. Spread kindness. Offer them hope. Share your skills with those who need them most. Remember – Remember those killed in the attacks. Remember to stand united as a Nation. Join others in prayer vigils or memorial events.

Use #PatriotDay or #NeverForget to post on social media and show your support.

PATRIOT DAY HISTORY

September 13, 2001 – In the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks, President George W. Bush proclaimed Friday, September 14, 2001, as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001.

August 31, 2002 – President George W. Bush proclaimed Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 8, 2002, as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance.

September 4, 2002 – President Bush proclaimed September 11, 2002, as the first Patriot Day.

September 9, 2016 – President Barack Obama proclaimed September 11th as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance,

In 2017 and 2018, President Donald Trump declared September 8–10 as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance and proclaimed September 11 as Patriot Day.

9/11 FAQ

Q. Where can I learn more about the 9/11 Memorial.

A. The website 911memorial.org provides substantial information for those wanting to learn more or visit the memorial.

Q. Are there memorials at the Pentagon and Shanksville, PA?

A. Yes, both locations include memorials to the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks. You can learn more about the memorials by visiting PentagonMemorial.org and the National Park Service websites.

BY THE NUMBERS

2977 – the number of innocent lives lost on 9/11.

– the number of innocent lives lost on 9/11. 343 – the number of lives lost on 9/11 who were New York City firefighters.

– the number of lives lost on 9/11 who were New York City firefighters. 23 – the number of lives lost on 9/11 who were NYPD officers.

– the number of lives lost on 9/11 who were NYPD officers. 37 – the number of lives lost on 9/11 who were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

– the number of lives lost on 9/11 who were police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. 19 – the number of terrorists who hijacked the planes on 9/11.

– the number of terrorists who hijacked the planes on 9/11. 60% – the percentage of victims of the 9/11 attacks whose remains have been identified.

– the percentage of victims of the 9/11 attacks whose remains have been identified. 3:1 – the ratio of men to women who died.

– the ratio of men to women who died. 184 – the number of people killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.

– the number of people killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon. 36,000 – the units of blood donated to the New York Blood Center on 9/11.

– the units of blood donated to the New York Blood Center on 9/11. 300 – the number of firefighters on leave for respiratory problems from 9/11 by January 2002.

