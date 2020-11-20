Options for Assistance in South Florida

Many people in South Florida are currently struggling financially. For some people, this is a recent problem brought on by COVID-19, which has left many people unemployed or with significantly reduced incomes. For others, financial difficulties may be due to different factors, such as rising costs or recent life changes.

Whatever the reason, if you are having a hard time making ends meet, you’ll be glad to know that South Florida offers many resources that can help you. All you have to do is reach out and take advantage of them.

The Broward Outreach Center

If you are facing homelessness or need help to avoid becoming homeless, you may want to contact the Broward Outreach Center. This organization is committed to helping the homeless and others by offering a variety of unique programs and resources.

Depending on your exact needs and what you qualify for, you may be able to benefit from free meals, shelter, employment opportunities, and more. To get started, simply contact the organization and request more information. When you provide details about yourself and your situation, an employee can tell you about your different choices for assistance.

Title Loan Funding

For those who own vehicles, title loan companies, which are legal and licensed in the state of Florida, can be an excellent option for securing money quickly. The money is often provided on the very same day that it is applied for, depending on the lender, making these loans an excellent resource for people who need to pay rent, purchase food, pay utility bills, or take care of other emergencies.

Title loans work by having the borrower use their vehicle title as loan collateral. Lenders can work out different repayment plans and terms upfront, but in most cases, they are a short-term solution that works best when people still have employment or other sources of income that would enable them to pay back the loan.

HOPE South Florida

Another excellent resource for South Florida residents is a multi-faceted organization known as HOPE South Florida. This organization offers help for the homeless in the form of free meals, employment assistance, and temporary shelter. It can also refer eligible families to free or low-cost daycare options, enabling people to work and provide for themselves and their families. Other resources include rent assistance, utility assistance, and eviction prevention.

Feeding South Florida

Even when people are fortunate enough to have a roof over their heads, food insecurity can be a real problem. Thankfully, Feeding South Florida, which is a chapter of the well-known Feeding America organization, offers assistance in South Florida by working closely with several other programs. You can contact Feeding South Florida to learn about free meals, grocery drives, food banks, and other food-related resources in your immediate area and beyond.

St. Vincent de Paul

South Florida is home to a highly active branch of St. Vincent de Paul, a faith-based organization that is focused on helping the poor and anyone in need. The organization has a housing stabilization program, aimed toward preventing homelessness and helping low-income families and individuals to find and enjoy clean, adequate housing. Various other assistance programs exist as well and can help people to get the food, shelter, and emergency aid they require.

South Florida Legal Providers

Finally, if you are facing a civil legal matter and are a low-income individual, South Florida Legal Providers can be of assistance to you. This organization helps those who are facing and/or fighting an eviction, who have family legal matters, immigration concerns, and more. For many low-income people, even those who are not struggling in other ways, getting the legal help they need seems impossible, but South Florida Legal Providers is there to help.

When you’re going through tough times, it’s very easy to feel alone. Remember, there is nothing wrong with asking for and taking help.