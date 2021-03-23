One-Year Later: A Check Up and Check In On Your Financial Health (LIVE Q&A)

Join us on March 24th, 2021 at 12:00 pm (EST) for the next Talk With Chad series.
It’s been one year since our world changed and attorney Chad Van Horn wants to touch-in on the financial health of Floridians in this next Live Event.
In this event, Chad will cover topics, such as:
- Looking back on the market and your finances over the past year
- How to keep things in perspective and plan for the future
- Unpacking the Stimulus 2021 Package
- Financial Predictions
- Time to pivot
Register on our Facebook page at Van Horn Law Group.
Have a question you want Chad to answer? DM us on Facebook and Chad will do his best to answer any questions.
PLEASE NOTE: On the day and time of the event, we will be streaming LIVE to the Van Horn Law Group Facebook Timeline