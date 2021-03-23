Home Chad Van Horn One-Year Later: A Check Up and Check In On Your Financial Health...

One-Year Later: A Check Up and Check In On Your Financial Health (LIVE Q&A)

Chad Van Horn
Join us on March 24th, 2021 at 12:00 pm (EST) for the next Talk With Chad series.

REGISTER HERE

It’s been one year since our world changed and attorney Chad Van Horn wants to touch-in on the financial health of Floridians in this next Live Event.

Join us on March 24th, 2021 at 12:00 pm (EST) on Facebook Live.

In this event, Chad will cover topics, such as:

  • Looking back on the market and your finances over the past year
  • How to keep things in perspective and plan for the future
  • Unpacking the Stimulus 2021 Package
  • Financial Predictions
  • Time to pivot

Join the conversation and be part of this Live Event on March 24, 2021, at 12:00 pm (EST).

Register on our Facebook page at Van Horn Law Group.

Have a question you want Chad to answer? DM us on Facebook and Chad will do his best to answer any questions.

PLEASE NOTE: On the day and time of the event, we will be streaming LIVE to the Van Horn Law Group Facebook Timeline

Reserve My Spot

