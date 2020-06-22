One Onion Ring Ends Up In Every Burger King Order Of Fries

On June 22nd, National Onion Rings Day recognizes a batter-dipped, deep-fried bite of deliciousness that runs rings around other appetizers.

Also found in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and some parts of Asia, onion rings exact origin are unknown.

A recipe called “Fried Onions with Parmesan Cheese” is included in John Mollard’s 1802 cookbook The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined. Within the recipe, it suggests cutting onions into 1/2 inch rings, dipping them into a batter made of flour, cream, salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese then deep-frying them in boiling lard. It also recommends serving them with a sauce made of melted butter and mustard.

Some believe that a recipe for French Fried Onions (not claiming to be the originator of the recipe) appeared in the Middletown, NY Daily Times on January 13, 1910.

The Pig Stand restaurant chain, established in Oak Cliff, Texas in the early 1920s, is one of the claimants to the onion rings invention.

A recipe for deep-fried onion rings dipped in milk then dredged in flour appeared in a 1933 Crisco advertisement in The New York Times Magazine.

In the 1960s, the A&W restaurant is credited with popularizing the onion rings in fast food restaurants.

US produces more than 2 million metric tons of onions annually.

Americans consume 20 pounds per person annually.

Eating parsley will help get rid of onion breath.

The fastest time to peel 50 pounds of onions is 2 minutes 39 seconds.

Outback Steakhouse’s Bloomin’ Onion has 1948 cal and 160g fat.

General Ulysses S. Grant told the federal government, “I will not move my army without onions!”

One onion ring ends up in every Burger King order of fries. This serves to remind customers that BK offers more options than McDonald’s.

Spaceballs: The Animated Series produced an episode called “Lord of the Onion Rings.”

In 2017, Culver’s served 9,326,744 orders of Onion Rings. That’s more Onion Rings than there are people in Culver’s home state of Wisconsin!

Most of Culver’s white onions come from the Treasure Valley region of Idaho and Oregon, where approximately 21,000 acres of onions are planted every year.

