On Saturday Florida Will Be Warm And Breezy

Saturday features lots of showers on a brisk and gusty breeze. Showers are likely in the east coast metro area, and a few could pop up along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with some showers at times on an ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will feature sunny skies and some east coast showers in spots as a front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be off to a chilly and breezy start, with morning lows in the 50s. Then the day will be sunny, breezy, and quite cool for November. Tuesday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature another chilly start, with lows in the 50s. Look for lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.