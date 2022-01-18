Not Feeling Like South Florida on Tuesday

Tuesday starts on the cold side, and even lots of sun won’t warm it up very much. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches. There’s a moderate rip current risk at the Broward and Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Tuesday will top out near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday morning will be chilly again, with lows in the low to mid-50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a bit of an ocean breeze. Wednesday ‘s highs will be in the upper 70s.