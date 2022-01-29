New Year, New Approach to Investor Relations

If the end of the year is the time to celebrate the wins, the start of a new year is the perfect opportunity to focus on areas where your investor relations (IR) could improve. Refining your approach to IR will ensure you’re in the right position to succeed in the upcoming months.

Here are some things that you can work on soon. From strengthening your IR site design to engaging in surveillance, the tips below will help you achieve a successful IR strategy this year.

Refresh Your IR Website

Your digital presence is paramount to targeting new investors. Your IR site is the primary resource of investors shopping for new stock opportunities, beating out reliable news sites such as Bloomberg, the Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

It’s hard to outclass these news sites if your site hasn’t seen a refresh in a few years. Your site needs a polish to ensure it delivers critical data in a way that satisfies investors’ expectations.

But don’t lose sight of your brand in all the numbers. Your IR site needs to weave together your corporate narrative through dynamic storytelling and polished design to engage with the right investors.

The best IR sites strike the perfect balance between functional finances and creative UI that drives results. It helps you tell your story in your words, with the numbers to back up your unique value proposition.

Highlight Your ESG Strategies

ESG causes are driving shareholder behavior, especially when it comes to younger investors. Millennials and Gen Z want their money to matter, and they’re adding sustainable and ethical funds to their portfolio.

You need to highlight your ESG initiatives to ensure you remain relevant as these subjects continue to rise in popularity. If you aren’t sure how to optimize your reporting, an ESG consultant can help you highlight the relevant metrics in a way that meets the changing regulatory landscape.

It’s also a good idea to add ESG to your IR site, as this will help future investors make decisions.

Unify Workflow

If you’re working with older technology and software, there’s a good chance your teams are limited by information silos. You need to fix this with a cloud-based CRM platform. Why? Because silos stand in the way of getting the job done right.

Silos isolate important information in legacy apps, making it hard to communicate or collaborate between departments effectively. Teams may be unaware of overlapping data and goals, so they may unintentionally create duplicate files.

Not only does it waste time, but it also increases the chances of discrepancies. Worse yet, it can even cultivate a silo mentality, which creates a hostile work environment where people feel like they should keep their data separate.

Implementing a cloud-based CRM makes these silos obsolete, improving work culture and streamlining workflow. You’ll want an all-in-one solution that makes it possible to aggregate insights and access reports.

Exercise Active Surveillance

If you aren’t already monitoring the markets and your shareholders, you’ll want to begin in 2022. Surveillance can help dial into critical insights and analytics in real-time, letting you know who is driving your stock price and why.

More importantly, you can use up-to-date IR intelligence to react strategically to changing shareholder composition, trends, and market sentiments. You’ll be in a better position to give extra attention to investors who need it. You can also address potential issues before they become problems.

Bottom Line

There’s always room for improvement when it comes to your IR strategy. Consider any of these four ideas in the upcoming year. Whether it’s a greater focus on ESG or adopting an all-in-one suite of IR tools, they’re bound to help you succeed.