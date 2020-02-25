Home Today Is New England Clam Chowder Is Tied With Chicken Noodle As America’s Favorite...

New England Clam Chowder Is Tied With Chicken Noodle As America’s Favorite Soup

Each year on February 25th people across the nation have a bowl and spoon ready to be filled with clam chowder as they prepare to participate in National Clam Chowder Day.

  • A clam chowder in its simplest form is a soup or stew containing clams or fish. The most common type of chowder includes milk or cream as well as potatoes, though the Manhattan clam chowder has tomatoes.
  • The origin of the word “chowder” is up for a little bit of debate.  The French word for cauldron is “chaudiere.”  The English word “jowter” means fish peddler.  Both are on the hook for possible origins.
  • In chowder, along with the clams, it is common to find diced potatoes, onions (often sautéed with pork or bacon drippings) and celery.
  • Fish chowders were the forerunners of clam chowder. The chowders originally made by the early settlers differed from other fish soups because they used salt pork and ship’s biscuits.
  • Chowder dates back as early as 1795 when chowder was originally made as water-based fish soup and various thickness featuring onions, potatoes, and carrots.
  • In 1832 newspaperwoman, novelist, and ardent advocate of women’s rights, Lydia Maria Child (1802-1880) published her cookbook called The American Frugal Housewife. She described the standard layering technique of chowder-making, but also suggested additional ingredients such as lemons, beer, tomato catsup, and the first written directions to add clams.
  • Clams and oysters were consumed in such quantities along the Atlantic coast by the American Indians that, in some favorable gathering-places, empty shells were piled into mounds ten feet high.
  • By 1836, clam chowder became a staple for sailors, as it was another way to make a constant diet of fish palatable. Most were then a creamy white soup, as a diary, later on, became a more popular addition to the soup in cooler regions where milk animals flourished.
  • In 1939, a bill was introduced into the in the Maine state legislature that almost made the use of tomatoes in clam chowder against the law.
  • New England clam chowder is usually accompanied with oyster crackers
  • Clam chowder was often served in restaurants on Fridays in order to provide a seafood option for those who abstain from meat every Friday, which used to be a requirement for Catholics before liturgical changes in Vatican II.
  • New England clam chowder shares the number one spot of most served soups in the United States with chicken noodle.
  • Following is a list of the basic clam chowder variants:
    • New England clam chowder
    • Manhattan clam chowder
    • Rhode Island clam chowder
    • Delaware clam chowder
    • New Jersey clam chowder
    • Hatteras clam chowder
    • Minorcan clam chowder
    • Long Island clam chowder
    • Puget Sound clam chowder

