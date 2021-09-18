Natural Remedies To Improve Your Gut Health

Do you know that every human body has trillions of bacteria, and most of them are in the gut? They are collectively referred to as the gut microbiome. The proper balance of the gut microbiome is important to maintain your overall health. But, some bacteria in the intestines may also result in diseases.

Foods and several other factors can cause the growth of bacteria in the digestive tract. Thus, how will you make your gut health better? There are some scientifically proven natural ways to do it.

Consume diverse types of foods

Bacteria in the intestines are of different species, and they play a role in providing nutritional value. Scientists have found that it is healthy to have a diverse microbiome. Thus, while creating your diet chart, you have to include different types of foods. Try to add foods from both plant and animal sources.

Eat beans, legumes, and other veggies

Vegetables and fruits contain nutrients to make your microbiome healthy. They also have fiber, which can be digested by some bacteria. Legumes, beans, green peas, broccoli, and raspberries are high-fiber foods. These vegetables and fruits can prevent disease-causing bacteria.

Reduce your stress

Chronic stress can affect your gut and the overall body. The best ways to control stress are medication, physical workouts, and essential oils. You must also decrease the intake of caffeine.

Have a sound sleep

When you do not sleep enough, your gut health will have a serious effect. Your sleep problems will become more complicated. Thus, you must sleep at least 7 to 8 hours without any interruption. You may also consult with physicians to solve your sleep issues.

Take more prebiotic foods

Prebiotic foods promote bacterial growth in your gut. These foods have carbs and fiber digestible to some bacteria species. Whole grains, fruit, and vegetables contain prebiotics. Another source of prebiotics is resistant starch, which reaches your large intestine to get transformed by microbiota.

Some prebiotics can be effective in decreasing insulin, cholesterol levels, and triglycerides. Thus, they can prevent Type 2 diabetes and heart disorder.

Take advantage of herbs

Herbs have the potential to prevent different diseases, and they are also powerful for your gut health. For instance, you can eat Triphala for your leaky gut. There are Ayurvedic medicines manufactured with beneficial herbs, like amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki. Triphala contains antioxidants and nutrients to reduce gastrointestinal problems, like abdominal pain, constipation, and bloating. The benefits that using herbal medicines for IBS are just too good, to pass!

Licorice root is another alternative to alleviate stomach irritation by protecting the membrane lining. It also helps in controlling inflammation and removing the bad gut bacteria. You can avoid peptic ulcers by consuming this herb.

Another herb used for your gut health is slippery elm. It heals your gut’s mucous membranes and ensures better bowel movements.

Eat your foods slowly

You have to chew your food slowly and thoroughly. The slow eating process will promote digestion and ensure better nutrient absorption. Moreover, you can avoid digestive discomfort while maintaining a healthy gut.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drink a good amount of water every day. It will cause a positive effect on your intestines’ mucosal lining. Moreover, it perfectly balances the beneficial bacteria in your gut. You will have a healthy gut throughout the year.

Add collagen-boosting ingredients to your foods

You like to relate collagen to your gut health. However, salmon, bone broth, and other collagen-rich foods can take care of your gut health. You can eat foods, like meats, dairy products, and mushrooms.

Restoring the gut health after taking antibiotics

Your physicians have prescribed antibiotics. However, the improper intake of antibiotics may result in antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic-resistant bugs may infect you and make you sick. Antibiotics will negatively affect your gut health.

To restore the imbalanced gut, you can do physical workouts, manage stress, and avoid smoking. A healthy lifestyle will replenish the beneficial bacteria, and you will feel better due to the presence of these bacteria in your gut.

These are some tips to keep up the best health of your gut. These natural remedies are safe for everyone who does not like to take medications for their gut problems. However, when you have not found any result, you can consult physicians. They will provide you with the best solutions.