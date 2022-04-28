Mostly Sunny Thursday Morning Then Expect Showers And Storms

Thursday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, but showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and last into the early evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and developing showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning in the east coast metro area, but look for periods of showers and storms there in the afternoon. The Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning, with clouds, showers, and storms developing in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see lots of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and the chance of a stray shower or storm. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.