Home Weather Mostly Sunny and Breezy Today For Florida

Mostly Sunny and Breezy Today For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and a brisk and gusty breeze, especially in the east coast metro area, where a stray shower is also possible.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring breezy conditions around South Florida, as well as lots of sun.  We can’t rule out a quick shower in some east coast locations.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  Look for a few afternoon showers on an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more of the same — good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Sunday will top out near the 80-degree mark.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here