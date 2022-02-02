Mostly Sunny and Breezy Today For Florida

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies and a brisk and gusty breeze, especially in the east coast metro area, where a stray shower is also possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring breezy conditions around South Florida, as well as lots of sun. We can’t rule out a quick shower in some east coast locations. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies around South Florida. Look for a few afternoon showers on an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for more of the same — good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Highs on Sunday will top out near the 80-degree mark.