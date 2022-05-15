Home Weather Mostly East Coast Storms Monday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny in the morning with a mid to late afternoon storm in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Minor flooding near high tide is possible at some Atlantic coastal locations through Tuesday night.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds in the morning and a few afternoon showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with some inland locations reaching 90 degrees.

Wednesday will bring lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun most of the day, with a few afternoon showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

