Mostly East Coast Storms Monday

Monday features some sun, more clouds, and periods of storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be sunny in the morning with a mid to late afternoon storm in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor flooding near high tide is possible at some Atlantic coastal locations through Tuesday night. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds in the morning and a few afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with some inland locations reaching 90 degrees.

Wednesday will bring lots of hot sun and a few clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun most of the day, with a few afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees again.