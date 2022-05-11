Most Successful and Rich Casino Players

Although many people believe that all casino games are based solely on luck, some experienced players have built a career out of gambling. These gambling specialists believe that if someone is aware and can use certain strategies and knowledge, they will definitely be able to earn a lot of money.

Dan Bilzerian

Dan Bilzerian, a well-known poker player and Instagram celebrity is an extremely famous gamber.

Although not all of his income is made up of winnings, he is now the richest poker player. Many people say that 2014 was one of the best years for him to increase his finances.

However, some of his colleagues feel that this fortune is overstated since he got a significant bequest from his affluent parents. He usually enjoys playing at the biggest stakes, so any establishment, including the Golden Horns casino, would like to have him as their player.

Bill Benter

Bill Benter, whose net worth is $100 million in a year, is a math genius who studied physics at university and then utilized his ability to count cards at blackjack tables after receiving his degree. With a little help from Edward Thorp’s book, he has enhanced his tactics.

Because he was constantly playing at the casino, eventually, he got banned in Las Vegas. On the other hand, Benter did not give up and moved to Hong Kong. While living in Asia, he created a formula that coils assist the gamblers in predicting the outcome of horse races. He contributed to the development of the world’s first software-assisted gaming operation, which is widely regarded as one of the most successful.

Doyle Brunson

Doyle Brunson, also popular as Texas Dolly, is a poker superstar who has twice won the World Series of Poker. He has also written numerous books about the famous game Poker. Texas Doyle Brunson learned to play Poker while he was a school principal and would play in his office during his leisure time.

Brunson put his money into a more legitimate poker game and boosted his career by winning 10 World Series of Poker tournaments. Brunson is a retired poker player who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is one of the persons who molded Poker with his published poker books and his victories in the gambling industry’s most prestigious tournament, the World Series of Poker.

Edward Thorp

We are sure that you have heard of the notion of “card counting” for blackjacks. The one bringing this idea to the floor was Edward Thorp. Edward Thorp is a mathematics professor with a Ph.D. in mathematics and a master’s degree in physics. His expertise assisted him in developing a technique for assessing the likelihood of a card appearing depending on the cards dealt. Thorp has written many books about gambling and also invented mathematical strategies for skillfully cheating in Backgammon and Blackjack.

Howard Lederer

Lederer is a professional poker player who has won two World Poker Tours and two World Series of Poker bracelets. This gambling millionaire made it to the WSOP final table eight times before earning his first and second bracelets in 2000 and 2001.

Aside from being a professional gambler, together with Ray Bitar and Chris Ferguson, Lederer co-founded Tiltware, Inc., a business that invented the internet gambling platform “Full Tilt Poker.”

Phil Ivey

Phil Ivey’s total victories in live events exceed $19 million. He is also a World Poker Tour and World Series of Poker champion. His total net worth is $100 million. Ivey earned his sixth bracelet in 2009 after defeating 147 players in the No-Limit Draw Lowball Event. He went on to win the $1,596,100 Commerce Casino LA Poker Classic.

Barefoot Joe

You might be surprised by his name: a barefoot billionaire? Well, yes! Here is the story. This is a legendary tale of a man who raised a massive sum of money without even having shoes. In 1995, when he was 80 years old, he received a $400 stipend and proceeded to one of the local gaming establishments.

The proprietors were certain he would not remain more than an hour. On the other hand, Barefoot Joe stayed at the casino for a week. He was successful in winning $1.5 million.